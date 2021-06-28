Schub für Impfkampagne: VW verabreicht jetzt Johnson & Johnson
28.06.2021
25 000 Beschäftigte hat VW bereits mit einer Erstimpfung gegen Corona ausgestattet. Doch das Ziel liegt noch höher. Zusätzliches Tempo verspricht jetzt der Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson, den VW ab Juli verimpft.
Bisher wurde im VW-Impfzentrum im Hafen 1 nur Biontech verimpft. Nun kommt ab Juli auch Johnson & Johnson hinzu.
Quelle: Roland Hermstein/dpa/WAZ-Montage